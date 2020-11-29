CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Achieves Market Cap of $14.01 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002956 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $14.01 million and approximately $202,239.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00478281 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00184863 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000206 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 68.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00614282 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000150 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

