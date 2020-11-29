Contrasting Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and Media 100’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 18.31% 38.26% 22.26% Media 100 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logitech International and Media 100’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $2.98 billion 4.88 $449.72 million $1.89 46.01 Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Media 100.

Volatility & Risk

Logitech International has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Media 100 has a beta of -1.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Logitech International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Media 100 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Logitech International and Media 100, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 1 3 7 0 2.55 Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logitech International currently has a consensus target price of $89.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2.50%. Given Logitech International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Logitech International is more favorable than Media 100.

Summary

Logitech International beats Media 100 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices. It also provides keyboards, mice, headsets, and simulation products, such as steering wheels and flight sticks for gamers; video conferencing products, and controllers for video conferencing room solutions; portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; home entertainment controllers for smart home devices comprising lighting, thermostats and door locks, and home security cameras. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, and e-tailers under the Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue Microphones brands. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Media 100 Company Profile

Media 100 Inc. designs, develops, and sells media systems for content design. Its product lines consist of 844/X, a system for content design; Media 100 i, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Macintosh; and iFinish, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Windows. The company's products are personal computer-based workstations configured with proprietary software and hardware for performing video, audio, graphics, and metadata processing functions in real time. The company also offers technical support, software upgrades, and maintenance contracts. The company sells its products worldwide through direct sales force, value-added resellers, and distributors to broadcast designers, visual effects artists, and video editors of professional television and post-production establishments. Media 100 Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

