Cortex Hits Market Capitalization of $21.24 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $21.24 million and $2.93 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00378005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $533.52 or 0.02933984 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.