Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSE:KOR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.42. 177,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,524. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

