COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CICOF. CICC Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Shares of CICOF stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.