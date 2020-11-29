CoTrader (COT) One Day Volume Tops $84.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $84.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

