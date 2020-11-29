Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Receives $11.36 Average PT from Analysts

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CVA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. 576,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Covanta will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,940,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 768,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 470,110 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Covanta by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 329,540 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Covanta by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 645,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 234,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

