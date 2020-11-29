Covesting (COV) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Covesting has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $69,420.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002707 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00071951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00372024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.33 or 0.02916284 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (COV) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

