Cream (CRM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 51% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Cream has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Cream has a total market capitalization of $48,298.51 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,177.22 or 1.00162803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00589477 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00604323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00128614 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.