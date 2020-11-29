Credit Suisse Group Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $647.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $615.00 to $647.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $772.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $563.63.

NYSE TDG opened at $591.54 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total value of $727,420.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total transaction of $8,928,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,296 shares of company stock worth $77,583,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

