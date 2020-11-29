Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 840 Price Target for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 829.95 ($10.84).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 827.60 ($10.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 599.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 618.29. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

