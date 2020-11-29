Creditcoin Market Capitalization Hits $302.97 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $302.97 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,141.11 or 0.99838292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00029562 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000320 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00016616 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00075918 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,470,201 coins and its circulating supply is 546,752,648 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

