Credits (CS) Price Down 15.1% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $61,057.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

