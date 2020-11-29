Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $11.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

OTCMKTS CRLBF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. 677,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,772. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.