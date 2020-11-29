CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRH. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.04. CRH has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $42.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 359.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,197,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after buying an additional 936,675 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at $22,572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 40.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at $3,110,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CRH by 4,844.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 84,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

