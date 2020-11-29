Critical Analysis: Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF)

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Safe Bulkers and Britannia Bulk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 1 1 2 0 2.25 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus price target of $1.23, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Volatility & Risk

Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 97.19, indicating that its share price is 9,619% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Britannia Bulk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $197.76 million 0.61 $16.04 million $0.05 23.60 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers -7.59% -3.08% -1.28% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

