Critical Comparison: Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) & First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN)

First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of First Montauk Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cowen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Montauk Financial and Cowen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Montauk Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cowen 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cowen has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Cowen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cowen is more favorable than First Montauk Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Montauk Financial and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A Cowen 9.49% 21.67% 4.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Montauk Financial and Cowen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cowen $1.05 billion 0.63 $24.63 million $2.21 11.18

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than First Montauk Financial.

Summary

Cowen beats First Montauk Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Montauk Financial

First Montauk Financial Corp. operates as financial services holding company for First Montauk Securities Corp. It provides securities brokerage and investment services to a diverse retail and institutional clients, as well as corporate finance and investment banking services to corporations and businesses. The company was founded on December 20, 1963 and is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co). The company offers public and private capital raising, and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients, as well as offers a suite of prime brokerage, cross-asset trading, securities finance, global execution, clearing, and commission management services. In addition, the company provides research content and coverage. Further, it offers investment products and solutions in the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients. Additionally, the company is involved in the private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities. Cowen Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

