Critical Comparison: International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) vs. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -24.51% -35.73% -11.81% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinduoduo and International Monetary Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 37.06 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -163.69 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinduoduo.

Risk & Volatility

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinduoduo and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 6 13 0 2.68 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus target price of $109.22, suggesting a potential downside of 24.18%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

