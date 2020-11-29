Crown Market Cap Achieves $1.53 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $2,427.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,117.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.94 or 0.01561728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00095170 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00359747 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007045 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,021,939 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

