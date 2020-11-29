CryCash (CRC) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One CryCash token can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $185,275.61 and $509.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryCash has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000061 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002493 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,809,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

