Cryptaur Tops 1-Day Volume of $89.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $89.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00072059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00372673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.29 or 0.02917845 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

