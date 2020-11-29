Crypto.com Coin (CRO) One Day Volume Hits $39.47 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $39.47 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Indodax, Huobi Korea and CPDAX. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00072059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00372673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.29 or 0.02917845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00023906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,929,680,364 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, BigONE, OceanEx, GOPAX, Huobi Global, HitBTC, CPDAX, BiteBTC, Indodax, Huobi Korea, Bittrex, CoinTiger, ABCC, Dcoin, DigiFinex, Bibox, Bithumb, OKEx, Fatbtc, KuCoin, IDEX, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

