CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $151,686.71 and approximately $499.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

