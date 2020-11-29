Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Hits Market Cap of $29.13 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002575 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $29.13 million and $137.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00373348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.10 or 0.02891272 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

