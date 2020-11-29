Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Tops $0.0656 on Top Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $4.49 million and $1,950.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00372987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.02 or 0.02880724 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,364 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

