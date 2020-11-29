CryptoPing Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $34,401.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00165029 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00298698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00925308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470051 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00165890 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

