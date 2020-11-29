CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Cap Hits $52,202.03

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $52,202.03 and approximately $375.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00027744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00925438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00219090 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470586 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00165196 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 275,514,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,728,853 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.