Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.11.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

CFR stock remained flat at $$87.10 during trading on Tuesday. 111,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,164. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $54,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

