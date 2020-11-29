CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVAC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. CureVac has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,707,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

