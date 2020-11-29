CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UAN stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.60. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 31.06%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 100,000 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,796.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,104,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in CVR Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,136,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVR Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.