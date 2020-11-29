DABANKING (DAB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $768.00

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One DABANKING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. DABANKING has a total market capitalization of $101,726.51 and approximately $768.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DABANKING has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DABANKING

DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 tokens. The official website for DABANKING is dabanking.io. The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io. DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io.

DABANKING Token Trading

DABANKING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DABANKING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DABANKING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

