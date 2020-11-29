DAEX Trading Down 5.1% This Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $13,615.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00072059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00372673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.29 or 0.02917845 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

