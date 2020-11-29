Dai Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $76.32 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00373839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.28 or 0.02924252 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00023958 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,029,073,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,073,326 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.