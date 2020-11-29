DAO.Casino Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001401 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,234.28 or 1.00274945 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

