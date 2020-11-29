DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. DAOstack has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $96,808.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,200.18 or 1.00187519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003013 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00016629 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00075915 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

