Dash (DASH) Price Hits $106.98

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $106.98 or 0.00589477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006634 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.01076618 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000069 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,842,478 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

