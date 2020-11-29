DATA (DTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $227,938.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $227,938.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00371942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.07 or 0.02905233 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.