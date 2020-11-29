DaTa eXchange Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00376742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.98 or 0.02931448 BTC.

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao.

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

