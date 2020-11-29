Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $96.42 on Thursday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,212.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 165,596 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $14,143,554.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,118,423.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,292,484 shares of company stock worth $130,504,198 in the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 362.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 58.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after buying an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 562.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after buying an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Datadog by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,864,000 after buying an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 337.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after buying an additional 447,982 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.