Datamine Market Capitalization Achieves $303,787.58 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Datamine has a total market cap of $303,787.58 and approximately $27,756.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Datamine token can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00066439 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000804 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00020886 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,037,561 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

