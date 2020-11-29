Datum (DAT) Price Reaches $0.0007

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $735,195.10 and $83,859.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00371427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.01 or 0.02886853 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.