DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

DCCPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of DCC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF remained flat at $$74.65 during trading on Friday. DCC has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.17.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

