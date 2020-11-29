Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Market Cap Hits $9.53 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $9.53 million and $633,965.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00072406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00375876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $529.38 or 0.02924861 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

