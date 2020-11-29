DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0753 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $37,886.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003633 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00026300 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,371,356 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.