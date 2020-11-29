DEEX Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $500,452.05 and $1,038.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001864 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002658 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000190 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001778 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000673 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000152 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

