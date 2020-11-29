Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.68.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $13,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,922,882.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock worth $91,967,751. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,867 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,119,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,792,000 after purchasing an additional 733,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

