Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $4,888,908.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,539,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $8,474,827.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 522,299 shares in the company, valued at $35,129,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock worth $91,967,751. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

