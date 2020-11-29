Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $80.00 at Bank of America

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $188,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,918,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock valued at $91,967,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,296,000 after buying an additional 1,292,867 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,119,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 55.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,792,000 after acquiring an additional 733,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

