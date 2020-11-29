Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $80.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dell Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,933,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,157 shares in the company, valued at $26,957,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $188,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock worth $91,967,751. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 34.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.