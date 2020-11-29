Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Denison Mines’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denison Mines.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DNN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 1,365,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $253.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

